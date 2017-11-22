Victims’ body criticised for missing memorial and attending SF ard fheis

The son of a man killed in one of the most horrific IRA bombings of the Troubles has criticised the Northern Ireland commissioner for victims and survivors over her staff’s attendance at a Sinn Fein conference after failing to attend a well-publicised memorial to victims of IRA terror.

Stephen Gault’s father Samuel was one of those killed in the 1987 ‘Poppy day’ bombing in Enniskillen. He expressed disappointment that neither the Commissioner Judith Thompson nor a representative of her office, were in attendance at a memorial event held on November 8 in Enniskillen, but that two of her staff were able to attend the Sinn Fein ard fheis in Dublin on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the commissioner, meanwhile, said she “regrets” her inability to attend the November 8 memorial in Enniskillen, and added that the commission attends the annual conferences of each of the five main political parties, including Sinn Fein.

Mr Gault said: “It’s a sad state of affairs when the government body set up for victims cannot support the innocent victims of the IRA, and yet the commissioner seen fit to have two Commission for Victims and Survivors staff attend last weekend’s Sinn Fein ard fheis.”

He added: “I am absolutely disgusted. Clearly there is a hierarchy of victims.”

A spokesperson for the commissioner said: “The commissioner is very much aware of the significance of the memorial event in Enniskillen and contacted the organisers to express her condolences and regret that she was unable to attend and specifically asked to meet with the families. The commissioner attended the event on November 12 in Enniskillen to show her respects to those who had suffered and lost.”

The spokesperson added: “As part of its ongoing duty to promote the interests and needs of victims and survivors with government, political representatives and policy makers, the commission had scheduled to exhibit at the annual party conferences of the five main parties.”

TUV MLA Jim Allister, meanwhile, has written to the commissioner, noting her “failure to give any explanation as to why no one from your office could attend”.

He added: “I would be obliged if you could outline the efforts to date of the commission to ensure that the memorial is put back on public display.”

A spokesperson responded: “The commission received written correspondence from Mr Allister on 21st November and will be happy to respond in due course.”