Victims challenge cleric on ‘day of acknowledgement’

A victims’ group has challenged the former president of the Methodist Church to seek out public acknowledgements that murder for political ends was never justified in Northern Ireland.

Kenny Donaldson of Innocent Victims United was speaking after Rev Harold Good proposed a communal day of remembrance for reflection on the Troubles.

Rev Good told BBC’s Sunday Sequence: “Together across our community we might come together each of us and all of us, from all sectors including the churches and acknowledge our part in the hurt, the grief and the pain of the past 48 plus years.”

In Tuesday’s News Letter Sammy Heenan, who was orphaned at the age of 12 by the IRA, said Rev Good’s comments “made my stomach tie up in knots when I heard them”.

Mr Donaldson told the News Letter that Mr Heenan’s comments “captured the feelings of very many innocent victims”.

He added: “There can never be an equation drawn between the actions of those who chose to use violence and those who refused to debase humanity and who showed restraint.

“If Rev Good believes he has sins to repent for in what he did or what he failed to do then that’s a matter for him, but he and other clerics need to cease binding others to their crusade which is having the impact of decriminalising terrorism and introducing a phony communal victimhood narrative.”

He challenged Rev Good to insist that the first acknowledgements come from “the UK and Republic of Ireland states plus the terrorist organisations and their political party annexes” – to recognise that there had been no justification for murder for political ends.

Rev Harold Good acknowledged the comments of Mr Heenan and Mr Donaldson.

“I fully understand and am very sensitive to the feelings of both the correspondents but regret that they do not seem to have understood what I was saying or the spirit in which I sought to say it,” he told the News Letter.

“I would welcome an opportunity, if they so desire, to have conversations with them.