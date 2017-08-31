Victims demand equal disclosure from governments for Troubles probes

A leading victims’ umbrella group says it will not give its support to proposals to deal with the past until the UK and Irish governments sign up to equal commitments to disclose their respective roles in the Troubles.

In yesterday’s News Letter UUP MLA Doug Beattie said the UK and Irish governments had briefed Stormont parties that the proposed Stormont House Agreement legacy processes will allow the Republic of Ireland to pick and choose what files it discloses for criminal investigations by the Historical Inquiries Unit.

In contrast the UK government is pledging to provide “every scrap” of information.

Neither government, nor the DUP nor Sinn Fein dismissed his claims.

Innocent Victims United spokesman Kenny Donaldson said the proposals create a risk of the history of the Troubles being unfairly rewritten.

“Without full disclosure and cooperation being in-built as a mandatory requirement – not a voluntary act by the Republic of Ireland state – there is clear risk of a sponsored rewrite of the past,” he said.

His organisation has consistently raised the same concerns, he said, but while it was initially accused of exaggeration, critics have since confirmed that steps are being taken to ensure commitments made by both governments were of “a parallel nature”.

He added: “The nature of murders committed along our border corridor almost always had a cross-border modus operandi.

“Unless and until we receive confirmation that the Republic of Ireland will be required to comply with any new legacy investigation process in the same manner as the UK state, we cannot and will not be giving our blind support to such a new process.”

Ken Funston, advocacy manager with South East Fermanagh Foundation, said at present the Irish legal system means the Garda – not the Irish government – decides what southern security files might be released.

“When a request is made by or to the Irish government, it is the Garda who decide what to hand over.

“They may redact a document, or simply refuse to hand it over, stating national security reasons.”

In contrast, British security agencies must comply with similar demands by the UK government, he said. “Can you imagine the row if the PSNI refused to release documents to the police ombudsman?”

This arrangement in the south explains why Dublin has released so little information to the Kingsmills massacre inquest to date, he added.