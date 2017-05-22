Victor Stewart to be laid to rest today

Lurgan businessman Victor Stewart will be laid to rest later today (Monday, May 22).

Mr Stewart passed away on Friday last, peacefully at hospital.

Late of Gilford Road, Lurgan, he was the beloved husband of Susan and much loved father of Vicki and Greig.

His funeral service will take place in Queen Street Methodist Church, today at 2pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, Donations if desired may be made for Ward 2 North Craigavon Area Hospital and Queen Street Methodist Church c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE. (Cheques made payable to Malcomsons Donation Account please).

Lurgan District Loyal Orange Lodge No.6 has said the funeral for Bro Victor Stewart will conclude with an orange service at the graveside.

This will follow the main committal.

They said: “All brethren are asked to bring regalia and join with us as we pay tribute to our esteemed member. The very short service will be conducted by the WDM accompanied by district lay chaplain.

“Members of LoL 63, Victor’s private lodge, are asked to stand to the fore during this tribute.”