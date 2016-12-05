VIDEO: Bangor Rugby Club topless Christmas carol singers

A video showing players from Bangor R.F.C. singing Christmas carols in Belfast city centre captured the attention of hundreds of people around Northern Ireland at the weekend.

The video, which was filmed near Belfast Corn Market shows the topless rugby players singing ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ with no tops on.

The Bangor R.F.C. topless Christmas carol singers.

Why are they doing this you might ask. Well, it’s all for good causes.

The lads have set themselves a target of £4,000 and they will be donating the money to Action Cancer and the Alistair Bull Appeal.

Alistair Bull is a teenager from Bangor who suffered a spinal stroke while on holiday with his family in June.

Alistair is a former Bangor R.F.C. mini rugby player and the club want to help Alistair and his family in anyway they can this Christmas.

The topless Bangor R.F.C. Christmas Carol Singers will be performing again at the Corn Market on Sunday at 2p.m.

All donations are welcome.

If you can’t make it along to hear the lads sing then you can leave a donation by visiting the Bangor Rugby Club Carol Singers’ JustGiving page.