Video: Cookstown falls silent for funeral of Amy Reid

Hundreds walked in complete silence behind the coffin of Cookstown woman Amy Reid, who tragically died of a suspected drugs overdose in the early hours of Friday.

The 21-year-old, from Coolnafranky Park in Cookstown is understood to have been at a party in Coagh before she passed away.

Mourners lined the street as her remains were walked from her home to Holy Trinity Church.

She will be laid to rest today (Monday) at Forthill Park Cemetery following the 10am Requiem Mass.

Amy leaves behind her parents Gerard and Lorna and step-mum Roisin and siblings James, Ryan, Colm and Lucy.

Following her death, two men and a woman were arrested and questioned by police making drugs enquiries

The two men, aged 26 and 39, and the 32-year-old woman were later released on bail. Amy’s death has shocked the local community, with both sad and angry comments being posted on social media following the tragic loss.