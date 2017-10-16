Video: Domino’s staff raise over £10k during charity abseil

Pizza company Domino’s raised an incredible £10,000 as it hosted its first-ever-abseil-fundraiser down the Europa Hotel, Belfast, for its official charity partner, Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Charity ambassador and Celebrity MasterChef winner, Niamh Kavanagh, led the team of 40 Domino’s store colleagues down Belfast’s iconic hotel, to help raise much needed funds for the charity, which provides specialist palliative care for babies and children with life-limiting illnesses. The abseil, combined with this year’s Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice Deal, have together generated over £10,000.

Domino’s is a longstanding partner of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, having already raised an additional £120,000 to date, across its 26 stores in Northern Ireland. All funds combined, equate to over £5,000 per store, which translates to 4,000 hours of nursing care, including 1,200 hours of home care.

Four teams of ten descended the Europa Hotel as friends, family and onlookers gathered and waved their support. Niamh Kavanagh, who led the pack completed the time in one minute 16 seconds. The fastest person to tackle the 51 metre abseil was Christopher Stapleton from Domino’s South Belfast who completed it in an impressive one minutes eight seconds.

Paul Dupuy, a spokesperson for Domino’s Ireland said: “We’re extremely proud of the work we do with the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice. The charity holds a very special place in the hearts of our generous customers, franchisees and store colleagues, and todays abseil is just another example of how committed our stores are to help the Hospice reach its £3.5 million target”.

Niamh Kavanagh, Domino’s Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice Ambassador said: “I am delighted to join forces with Domino’s and the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice team; to help fundraise for the charity. As a parent, I cannot imagine the pain some families experience when caring for a terminally ill child. The extraordinary services offered by the hospice provide incredible end of life care and support for everyone in the family. I feel genuinely honoured to be an ambassador of such a worthy organisation.”

Katie Pollock Head of Fundraising at Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice of added: “Whilst hospice care is free to the patient, it is not free to provide and therefore the charity relies heavily on the generous support of the public and corporate partnerships. As a corporate charity partner, Domino’s has exceeded all our expectations, as a much-valued fundraising partner. With its continued support, this will enable us to continue to provide specialist palliative care for babies and children with life-limiting illnesses”.

Domino’s is committed to supporting the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice in its mission to provide specialist nursing care for children with life-limiting or terminal illness. To join Domino’s in supporting Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, just visit: www.nihospice.org/donate