VIDEO: Dramatic drone footage reveals scale of flooding

This dramatic video, shot by on a camera mounted on a drone, reveals the sheer scale of the flooding in the north west.

The Met office says that 63 percent of the average total August rainfall fell within an eight hour period on Tuesday evening and as this footage shows it has left Drumahoe devastated.

Last night’s flash flooding has caused significant damage to the pitch and facilities at Institute FC's Riverside Stadium and these scenes reveal just how badly the area has been affected.

Video: Rami Zahra