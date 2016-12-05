VIDEO: Dramatic footage as lorry bursts into flames in County Fermanagh

Fire crews were called to battle a blaze after a lorry went on fire in Lisnaskea.

The incident happened on Monday evening on Main Street in the town and traffic diversions were put in place.

A lorry caught fire on Main Street in Lisnaskea

Local man Owen Mooney took to Facebook to broadcast the fire live over the social media platform.

He told the the News Letter: "People were scared, shocked and worried. Thankfully driver was OK and no one was injured. Could've been a lot worse happened so fast."

Earlier he wrote: "Please share! Lorry on fire and exploded in Lisnaskea. For safety please do not travel towards the town!

"(There were) three loud bangs! Horrible. All under control now. Town will be closed to traffic for the rest of the evening they're be a diversion at the mini roundabout. Fire brigade were outstanding as always."