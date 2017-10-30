VIDEO: Hallowe'en night weather forecast for NI

Tuesday is to be a fresh and mild day, according to the Met Office.

"A cloudy and mild day day with patchy rain or drizzle mainly affecting the hills. A little brightness is possible along Antrim and Down coasts. Fresh southwesterly winds. Maximum temperature 15 °C," read the forecast for Northern Ireland on the Met Office website.

Whilst temperatures might be warmer than usual on Hallowe'en night, people venturing outside should wear warm clothing.

The two main Hallowe'en showpieces are taking place in Londonderry and Belfast where both cities will sign off with spectacular fireworks displays.