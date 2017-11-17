VIDEO: Hollywood movie star Liam Neeson backs festive fundraising campaign for NI Hospice

Hollywood star, Liam Neeson, has donned a brightly coloured Christmas jumper in a video designed to raise awareness of the Northern Ireland Hospice's festive fundraising campaign.

The screen legend, famous for his roles in Taken, Batman Begins, Love Actually and Schindler's List, sent a friendly word of warning to everyone in Northern Ireland to support the hospice's Jingle All The Way fundraising campaign.

Liam Neeson wears a Christmas jumper in the video for the Northern Ireland Hospice. (Video/Photo: courtesy of Northern Ireland Hospice)

Quipping a famous line from the box office hit movie, Taken, Neeson said: “There are a particular set of skills you can use to support Jingle All The Way, from hosting your own events such as coffee mornings, sponsored walk or run, Jingle and Jive nights at school, club or work, quiz nights or even a sponsored leg wax or Christmas raffles," said the 65 year-old actor.

He added: “Let’s show our support for life-limited children and their families this Christmas.”

Visit the Northern Ireland Hospice website for information on how to get involved with Jingle All The Way.