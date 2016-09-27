VIDEO: Horror of a fatal road traffic collision spelt out at Belfast City Hall

A hard-hitting educational roadshow aimed at teenage drivers saw a serious road traffic accident today staged in the grounds of Belfast City Hall.

The event - which will also be held tomorrow - was organised by the Belfast Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) in partnership with the emergency services in response to recent figures showing that drivers under the age of 25 are more at risk of being killed or injured on our roads.

A hard hitting educational roadshow aimed at teenage drivers was staged in the grounds of City Hall. Picture: Michael Cooper.

It hopes to encourage younger road users to take more care and responsibility on the roads.

Young people from schools and colleges attending the event have seen at first-hand

the devastation caused by careless driving in a dramatic reconstruction where the PSNI, NI Fire & Rescue and Ambulance Service staff are involved in the ‘emergency rescue’ operation.

Councillor John Hussey, Chair of the Belfast Policing and Community Safety Partnership said: “We want young drivers to be much more aware of the dangers of careless driving, speeding or so-called ‘joyriding’. The event is extremely hard-hitting, but I do think that it will positively influence teenage drivers to take more care on the roads.”

Head of PSNI Road Policing, Chief Inspector Diane Pennington added: “The key to reducing the number of young people killed and seriously injured on our roads is education.

“I have no doubt that those who attend the roadshow will be shocked, perhaps even horrified by what they see. We make no apology for that.”

She added: “I hope that after seeing the roadshow they realise that they are not indestructible; that they are more vulnerable on the roads and that they must respect the roads and other road users.”