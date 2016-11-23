Video Live Now: TUV leader Jim Allister being interviewed

TUV leader Jim Allister is taking part in a live video interview on the News Letter’s Facebook page.

Click HERE to watch the live feed from our Belfast office, or to watch a recording of the interview which will be available immediately after its conclusion.

The North Antrim MLA is being interviewed by Political Editor Sam McBride.

Mr Allister, who founded the TUV in 2007 and has been its leader ever since will address his party’s annual conference in Cookstown on Saturday.

The QC has been the most vocal critic of Stormont and is one of Stormont’s most articulate voices.

But the TUV has struggled to capitalise on his high profile and again failed to make a breakthrough in May’s Assembly election.

Just last week it lost a councillor, Henry Reilly, who announced his resignation from the party little more than a year after joining.