Video: man rescued from Lagan River in major operation

A man has been pulled out of the water of the Lagan in central Belfast.

The incident unfolded just before 8.50am, and large numbers of firefighters and police were in attendance at the scene.

Police and firefighters and ambulance at the scene

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to a waiting ambulance.

It happened at the Lagan Weir, near the Obel tower.

He was rescued from around the middle of the weir, visible in this video.

The News Letter was on the scene a few moments after he was put into the ambulance.

A boat crew from the weir, which is constantly manned, helped pull him from the very cold water.

Levees at the weir, which essentially controls the flow of water near the mouth of the river, had been raised to try and reduce the flow of water – which appeared to be in the upriver direction, due to the incoming tide.

A firefighter at the scene explained that reducing the flow could help mitigate the amount of heat lost from the victim’s body.

The man’s condition is not known.