VIDEO: PSNI Craigavon take part in the Mannequin challenge

Members of Craigavon PSNI have joined the latest internet craze and released a Mannequin Challenge video.

Posting the video on their Facebook page, they said: “Last night Tactical Support Group were in Portadown and Craigavon speaking to young motorists in carparks about road safety and policing in general, when the mannequin challenge was mentioned.

PSNI Craigavon take part in the Mannequin challenge.

“So no better time than the present to make our own “police and young drivers special”. A special thanks to all the young motorists and friends who participated.

“P.s. None were actually arrested.”