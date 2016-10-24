VIDEO: Shocking moment taxi almost collides with pedestrian on zebra crossing in Londonderry

A video of a taxi almost colliding with a pedestrian at a zebra crossing in Londonderry has caused widespread shock and anger.

The incident is believed to have happened in John Street in the city centre shortly before 7:30p.m. on October 19.

The moment a taxi driver almost collides with a pedestrian at a zebra crossing in Londonderry

The dashcam footage shows a male pedestrian using a mobility aid to make his way across the zebra crossing.

The person who shared the dashcam footage stops their car to allow the man to cross the road but it’s at this moment a taxi can be seen crossing over to the opposite lane to overtake the queue of traffic.

The taxi is inches away from colliding with the pedestrian as it is driven through the crossing.