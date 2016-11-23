Video: TUV leader Jim Allister on a bad year for TUV, Trump, Le Pen and loyalist paramilitaries

TUV leader Jim Allister has admitted that the May election result was “disappointing” for his party, but given no indication that he is considering retirement.

In a live video interview on the News Letter’s Facebook page at lunch time today, Mr Allister addressed issues including health reform, the DUP’s popular leader, his support for Donald Trump and his time in the European Parliament with French far right leader Marine Le Pen.

CLICK HERE to watch a recording of the interview which was streamed live from our Belfast office.

Mr Allister, who founded the TUV in 2007 and has been its leader ever since will address his party’s annual conference in Cookstown on Saturday.

The QC has been the most vocal critic of Stormont and is one of Stormont’s most articulate voices.

But the TUV has struggled to capitalise on his high profile and again failed to make a breakthrough in May’s Assembly election.

Just last week it lost a councillor, Henry Reilly, who announced his resignation from the party little more than a year after joining.