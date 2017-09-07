VIDEO: Watch Prince Harry spend time talking to everyone in Belfast crowd

On his first visit to Northern Ireland, Prince Harry met well-wishers as he emerged from the MAC theatre in Belfast.

After spending about an hour inside the venue at lunchtime on Thursday, where he met young people working to improve mental health support, the fifth in line to the throne came out of the venue to find a large crowd of bystanders.

Prince Harry outside the MAC theatre in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The 32-year-old member of the Royal family took time to shake hands with or talk to almost everyone in the crowd who came forward to the crash barriers separating him from them.

He posed for ‘selfie’ photographs with several people who requested one.

Watch the prince charm the crowd in this three-minute video clip.