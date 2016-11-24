VIDEO: Woman ‘lucky to be alive’ after Cave Hill rescue

A German student who was rescued after lying at the bottom of a cliff is lucky to be alive, according to two joggers who came to her aid.

The 20-year-old had apparently fallen at Cavehill Country Park in Belfast on Tuesday afternoon.

Locals David McCrum and Richard Lamont raised the alarm after finding a handbag on Wednesday morning. The 20-year-old woman was taken from the mountain by helicopter. She is now in a stable condition.

“She was in a hole which, I imagine, saved her life as that kept her from going into hypothermia,” Mr McCrum told the BBC.

“She said a gust of wind took her. The cold air was passing over the top, she was a very lucky girl.”

After finding a handbag early in the morning, Mr McCrum said he and Mr Lamont returned to the scene to discover a coat and hat.

“I looked down to see roughly where she fell and I heard a voice saying ‘hello’. I came across her and couldn’t believe it. I was amazed, it was unbelievable.

“I had a connection there, whenever I was looking at her face and into her eyes - looking at someone that was gripping to life. It was touching, all sorts of emotions were going through my head.”

