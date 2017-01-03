Vote for St George’s Market in national poll

Fans of Belfast’s historic St George’s Market are being urged to help have it named the best in the United Kingdom.

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: “There is just one week to go in voting for the annual ‘Britain’s Favourite Market’ award, organised by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA).

“Votes are cast by members of the public, and voting couldn’t be simpler: just log on to www.nabma.com/britainsfavouritemarket/, enter ‘St George’s Market’ in the box and click ‘Send’. Closing date for entries is next Tuesday (10 January).

“St George’s won the ‘Best Large Indoor Market’ title at the NABMA awards in 2014, and was voted ‘Best Market’ at the Observer Food Monthly Awards just this past October.”