Vulnerable male ‘safe and well’ after Carrick search

Police have located a vulnerable male ‘safe and well’ following an appeal for information.

PSNI and coastguard carried out a search of the Belfast Road/Carrickfergus Marina area on Friday (September 15) after receiving reports that a male had entered the water.

Later in the evening, police also received a number of further reports that a male in wet clothing was seen walking towards Greenisland.

An appeal was made regarding information over his welfare.

“Police have located a vulnerable male safe and well that they had previously issued an appeal about and carried out a search along with the Coastguard in the Carrickfergus area,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Police would like to thank the public for their assistance with this matter.”