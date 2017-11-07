War memorial attacks prompt call for respect

Calls have been made to respect the Province’s memorials to fallen soldiers with Remembrance Day just a few days away.

In recent days a war memorial at Milltown Cemetery in Belfast was set on fire while a memorial to 18 soldiers murdered by the IRA in Warrenpoint has also been vandalised.

Part of the war memorial at Milltown Cemetery was set on fire

Belfast DUP councillor Lee Reynolds said: “It’s the behaviour of the lowest of the low.

“I know there’s been a series of incidents at Milltown, but no doubt the targeting of the memorial was linked to this time of year.

“If these attacks are designed to incite, hopefully no one will respond in that way.”

Damage to the Milltown memorial was discovered on Monday. On the same day poppy wreaths were desecrated at the roadside spot in Narrow Water in Warrenpoint where 18 soldiers were killed by two IRA bombs.

Mr Reynolds added: “I would call on those vandalising memorials to fallen soldiers to cease and desist.

“There have been multiple calls from nationalism in the past year about the need for respect, therefore if they’ve demanded it they should be offering it themselves.”

On Monday Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey condemned the Milltown attack blaming “a small group who persist in causing damage, destruction and upset in the cemetery”.

The SDLP’s Tim Attwood also condemned the cemetery attack, labelling it “inexcusable”.

A spokesman for the Diocese of Down and Connor said security at the cemetery was currently being reviewed after the gates were set on fire last month.

Father Eddie Magee said: “Administrators of Milltown Cemetery are currently reviewing security around Milltown Cemetery and looking at the social issue giving rise to these attacks.”

A spokesperson for the Royal British Legion said: “The legion is greatly disturbed to hear of these incidents.

“War memorials and graves honour the unique contribution and sacrifices of the British Armed Forces. They deserve to be treated with the utmost respect.”