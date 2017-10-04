War widow to launch new book about her love and loss

Former Lagan Valley MLA Brenda Hale will officially launch her new book ‘I Married A Soldier’ at an event in Belfast on Friday, October 6.

Mrs Hale’s husband, Captain Mark Hale, was killed while serving with 2 Rifles in Afghanistan in August 2009. He was the longest-serving British serviceman to be killed during the conflict, leaving behind his wife Brenda and two young daughters.

I Married A Soldier is Mrs Hale’s heartfelt account of her love and loss.

The former DUP Assembly Member, who represented the people of Lagan Valley at Stormont from 2011 until 2017, is donating her share of the royalties to ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

The book launch will take place in the Ulster Reform Club at 3pm and will be attended by a number of special guests, including DUP leader Arlene Foster and former First Minister Peter Robinson.

I Married A Soldier - co-written with Rachel Farmer - went on general release on August 18 and is available from all major booksellers.