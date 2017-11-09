Warm tributes for ‘charismatic’ TV chef Carlucco

Jamie Oliver has led tributes to the “charismatic charming don of all things Italian” Antonio Carluccio, who has died aged 80.

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Carluccio died after a fall at his home yesterday.

The chef, dubbed the Godfather of Italian gastronomy, had more work in the pipeline and was planning a trip across Italy’s Amalfi Coast next year, his representative said.

He was also working on a number of books and was in talks to appear on the BBC’s Saturday Kitchen.

TV chef Oliver, who worked with Carluccio in the 1990s, shared a message on Instagram.

He wrote: “Hi guys, with great sadness I’ve heard that Antonio Carluccio passed away this morning.

“He was my first London boss at the Neal Street restaurant 25 years ago which was an institution and Mecca of wild mushrooms where I had the pleasure of working for him.

“He was such a charismatic charming don of all things Italian! Always hanging out the front door of the restaurant with a big fat Cigar a glass of something splendid and his amazing fuzzy white hair.”

Oliver credited Carluccio for getting him “hooked” on pasta and that he found him “so very inspirational”.

“My love goes out to his partner Sabina his family and his dear and close friends on this very sad day. Viva Antonio Carluccio. Cook a feast up there mate.”

Former Saturday Kitchen host James Martin said in a statement: “It was a privilege and an honour to have met and worked with Antonio, one of the true greats of TV chefs.

“His passion and commitment to both the restaurant business and to television was lifelong. He was a giant in the food world and he helped bring Italian food to the masses around the world.”

This Morning chef Gino D’Acampo wrote on Twitter: “I’d like to dedicate tonight’s episode of ‘Italian Coastal Escape’ to my good friend Antonio @CookCarluccio.”

Nigella Lawson tweeted the Italian for rest in peace for Carluccio: “Riposi in pace.”

Carluccio was known for his restaurant chain Carluccio’s and for appearing on BBC Two series Two Greedy Italians along with chef Gennaro Contaldo.

Carluccio opened the Neal Street Restaurant in Covent Garden in 1981, when he was named runner-up Sunday Times Cook of the Year.

He co-founded the high street restaurant chain Carluccio’s in 1999 and was awarded the AA hospitality lifetime achievement award in 2012.

One of six children, Carluccio briefly worked as a journalist in Turin before moving to Vienna and then Germany, and eventually to London to work as a wine merchant, before devoting himself to restaurants.