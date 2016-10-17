Warning as children’s cereal recalled over metal shards

Baby and toddler food manufacturer HiPP Organic has recalled batches of its Fruity O’s cereal after it emerged the product could contain small pieces of metal.

The firm said the recall was a precautionary measure after fragments of metal wire were found in three products sold in Germany.

The affected products are 140g packets of Fruity O’s with best before dates from 19 January 2017 to 3 March 2017. They carry batch codes: L190416 / L020616/ L200417 / L030616. The packets were sold exclusively in Tesco stores.

In a statement, the company said: “We have taken the decision to recall our Fruity O’s breakfast cereals as a precautionary measure. No other HiPP Organic products have been affected and the risk of any fragments appearing in UK products is extremely minimal.

“The health and safety of young children is paramount and we are deeply apologetic for any inconvenience this may cause.

“We also want to assure customers that manufacturing has immediately ceased at the plant in Hungary where the issue arose and a full and thorough health and safety inspection is underway. Production will not resume until the issue has been completely resolved.”

Customers who have bought the affected products can return them to any Tesco store for a full refund without the need for proof of purchase.

Customers with any questions or concerns on this matter can contact HiPP Organic’s customer care department on 0845 050 1351 or via its website.