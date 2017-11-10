Warning issued over on the run prisoners

Two prisoners have gone on the run in Northern Ireland after failing to return from compassionate bail.

Brothers Charles Valliday, 45, and James Valliday, 51, did not return to Maghaberry prison on Thursday under conditions allowing them to attend a relative’s funeral.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy of the PSNI said: “Charles and James Valliday, who are awaiting trial for serious offences, were last seen at 10am yesterday in the area of St Jude’s Chapel on the Falls Road where they attended a relative’s funeral.”

Det Supt Murphy said the pair have a history of violence and urged the public not to approach them but to contact police immediately.