WARNING: PSNI ask pedestrians to wear reflective clothing in 'shorter days'

Police have issued an appeal on their Facebook pages for members of the public throughout Northern Ireland to wear reflective clothing when they are out walking, running or cycling.

"With the days getting shorter please remember to wear something reflective if you are out walking,running or cycling," a spokesman said.

"Help others to see you by wearing something bright or fluorescent.

"Use reflective materials at night such as armbands sashes or jackets.

"We wear them so please take a leaf out of our book."