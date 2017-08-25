Was ex-IRA man Sean O’Callaghan truly remorseful?

The spokesman for a victims’ group and a former IRA man have questioned whether Sean O’Callaghan was truly remorseful for the crimes he committed.

Kenny Donaldson, spokesman for Innocent Victims United (IVU), said O’Callaghan’s death will prompt republicans to “rejoice” because they hated him.

“In Provo law, informing was viewed as the deepest form of treason,” he said. “Many from a broadly unionist background never fully trusted him or his proclaimed conversion and saw him through eyes of cynicism - that he was used as an example of the republican movement’s remorse for the past and the opportunity for a new way forward - via The Belfast Agreement. If his remorse was genuine then he has been proven to have been the exception and certainly not the rule.

“And there are others still who will speak favourably of Sean O’Callaghan and his latter life commitment to expose the lies and evils of a terror movement to which he once gave his oath of allegiance.”

Mr Donaldson sympathised with the families of UDR Greenfinch Eva Martin and Special Branch detective Peter Flanagan who O’Callaghan admitted murdering.

“The reality is that neither Eva nor Peter can be brought back, their lives were stolen and their families were left broken and irreversibly changed,” he added. “Was Sean O’Callaghan genuinely remorseful for the grievous harms he caused to their families and most probably many others? Did he repent for his crimes and sins and did he publicly and privately seek to make restitution for the wrongs he inflicted? Those are all questions that only he and God our creator know the answer to.”

Former IRA bomber Shane Paul O’Doherty, who now repudiates violence, was also sceptical. “As each month passes, more former paramilitaries pass away to a divine judgment where absolute truth and repentance will always count,” he said. “Sean O’Callaghan, a self-confessed informer about some IRA activities, admitted that he had shot another alleged informer - John Corcoran - in the head and killed him while he, O’Callaghan, was allegedly working for the Gardai in the Republic of Ireland. He appears never to have been arrested for or questioned about or charged with this murder. He served six years in prison for the admitted murders of a UDR Greenfinch and a Special Branch detective before he was released by the exercise of the Royal Prerogative. He was especially artful in looking after his own interests.”