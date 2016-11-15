WATCH: 75-year-old Lambeg runner is an inspiration

Meet George Morrow, the inspirational 75-year-old runner who is on course to complete all 13 races of the Novosco 10k Grand Prix.

A keen hill walker for many years, the Lambeg man decided to take up running in 2013.

He runs three to four miles every morning, often around Lambeg, along the Lagan towpath and as far as Shaw’s Bridge on the outskirts of Belfast.

“I just love it. It gets a grip of you and takes over your whole life,” he said.

After following a training programme set up for him by his son, George was able to complete the Belfast Half Marathon in 2013.

And this year he has completed 12 races of the Novosco Grand Prix 10k race series.

He has now set his sights on competing for the Seeley Cup in the 13th and final race of the series.

“It was a great event for the first time it has been held, and it actually meant that you had something to aim for in your training. It felt great when you finished that you had actually achieved something,” George continued.

“Hopefully when I’m 80 years of age I’ll still be running and will be as fit as what I am today. I might get a wee bit slower, but at least as long as I’m able to do it,” he added.