WATCH: Aerial footage shows scale of Ballymacash bonfire

Check out this amazing drone footage which shows the sheer scale of this year’s Eleventh Night bonfire in Ballymacash, Lisburn.
The footage of the bonfire - a massive pyre constructed using thousands of wooden pallets - was posted on YouTube and was shared on Facebook by the Ballymacash Cultural Awareness Project.
The estate’s July 11 celebrations include a community fun day, Lambeg drummers, pipers and other live music in the lead up to the lighting of the bonfire.
