WATCH: Book of condolence opens in Belfast after London terror attack

A book of condolence for the victims of Saturday’s terror attack in London has opened in Belfast.

The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Nuala McAllister, officially opened at 11am in City Hall. It will be available to sign in the main entrance hall during normal opening hours.

Terrorists brought carnage to the streets of Britain at the weekend for the second time in as many weeks, killing seven and leaving 21 fighting for their lives.

Pedestrians were mowed down by a van on London Bridge before attackers stabbed a police officer and revellers around Borough Market with 12-inch knives.

The three attackers, wearing fake suicide bomb vests, were shot dead by officers outside a pub after police opened fire with in a hail of 50 bullets.

Prime Minister Theresa May has declared that the way the UK deals with extremism must now change.

She suggested sentences for terrorist crimes could increase and internet companies could face tougher rules in a bid to curb the spread of extremist propaganda online, adding that “there is – to be frank – far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

In a statement yesterday morning, she announced that “enough is enough”.