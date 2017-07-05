WATCH: Dramatic footage reveals east Belfast bonfire set ablaze in early hours

Dramatic footage of a bonfire set alight at Hollywood arches has been released on Youtube.

The Youtube footage is labelled 'Hollywood Arches Ravenscroft East Belfast Bonfire Lit Early 5th July 2017'.

PSNI Inspector Keith Hutchinson said: “Around 12.40am this morning (Wednesday 5 July), police attended a bonfire in Ravenscroft Street in east Belfast which had been set alight. Officers alerted the NIFRS which subsequently attended the scene. We are continuing to liaise with our partner agencies on this matter.”

A NIFRS spokesman said: “Firefighters were called to attend a bonfire alight on Ravenscroft Avenue, Ballymacarrett, Belfast at 00.36am this morning (5 July 2017).

"3 Fire Appliances and an Aerial Appliance dealt with the fire until 4.45am. This is a deep seated fire which has required Firefighters to return this morning at 5.30am and 6.50am and they remained at the scene until 11.13am.

"The fire continues to smoulder. There is no risk to life or property in the area.”