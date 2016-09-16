WATCH: Ella’s act of kindness to homeless man strikes a chord with millions

A Portstewart man’s video of his daughter’s random act of kinkndess to a homeless man has captured the hearts of millions of online viewers.

Eddie Scott, who now lives in California, USA, was dining in a Monterey restaurant with his daughter Ella when she spotted the man sitting outside on a bench.

Golf pro and former Coleraine Inst student Eddie filmed on his phone the moment his eight-year-old girl lifted her plate of food, walked out to where the man was sitting and handed him her meal.

Ella’s actions struck a chord with a much wider audience after it was shared on social media.

“It’s been unbelievable the response the video has gotten. On my Facebook page I believe it’s over 42 million views, the Daily Mail posted it and it’s over 42 million views - there’s a few more, so right now it’s over 100 million views,” said Eddie.

“I’ve had hundreds of messages from people all over the world from Dubai to Australia. It’s been overwhelming and 95% of the messages and posts have been nothing but positive. I’ve had TV shows ask me and Ella to come on and do a live show, I’ve had online news publications call me and do stories, I’ve had people send Ella gift cards and promotional materials.

Ella lifts her plate to take it outside. INCR 40-701-CON

“Ella has just started a new school, she is in third grade and everyone at her school has come up to her telling her that they’ve seen her video.”

Despite all the attention and recognition, dad is quick to point out: ”It won’t change her she’s a very strong minded and confident little girl.”

Eddie, who was back home in Portstewart last December, said he was proud to see values the family has instilled manifest in such a manner.

“I’ve had a lot of people help me in my life getting to where I am today and it’s extremely important that I teach my daughter to lift other people up that are less fortunate.

Eddie Scott I’ve had hundreds of messages from people all over the world

“When we lived in New York City Ella and I would go sightsee around the city and every time we saw a homeless person I gave Ella a few dollars to give to them. It’s important to me that she learns these lessons.”