Watch: George Clooney flirts with Tyrone man’s girlfriend

Not many Tyrone men will be comfortable with the idea of their girlfriend flirting with one of Hollywood’s hottest film stars, but Donaghmore actor Liam McMahon doesn’t mind as long as it’s all in front of the camera.

Raven-haired Italian beauty Alessandra Mastronardi, who has been dating Liam since 2011, was filmed getting close to George Clooney for a TV commercial.

The polished actress, who has starred with Woody Allen, is caught using her charm and good lucks to sway Clooney’s attention while sipping an Espresso coffee.

Gorgeous George, notorious for his off-screen romancing, looks smitten by the thirty year-old’s body chemistry, and gets himself into hot water with her husband, played by Ian McShane.

Liam said he was very proud of his leading lady clinching the role and was so comfortable with the flirty scene that he posted it on Facebook.

Alessandra first caught Liam’s attention on the set of the TV drama “Titanic - Birth of a Legend” and since then they have enjoyed a reputation as an acting golden couple, flitting between film sets in London and Italy.

While Alessandra has been busy shooting commercials with Clooney, Liam has been starring in major TV dramas.

In the chilling crime drama, The Secret, he played one of the dogged, modern-day detectives investigating the notorious double murder perpetrated by Colin Howell and his mistress Hazel Stewart.

Liam also recently appeared in the drama series, The Living and The Dead, which was broadcast on BBC 1.