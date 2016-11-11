Search

WATCH: Heavy downpours dampen mood for Northern Ireland fans after win over Azerbaijan

NI fans try to navigate huge puddles as they leave Windsor Park after tonights game.

The mood was dampened for some Northern Ireland fans as they left Windsor Park after watching their sides emphatic 4-0 win over Azerbaijan tonight.

The pathway from the National Stadium to the Boucher Road exit, which is not tarmaced, quickly became waterlogged.

Fans were faced with big queues as they tried to navigate the puddles.

There were some people in wheelchairs trying to make their way through the muck.