WATCH: Heavy rainfall causes flooding throughout NI

Heavy rainfall has resulted in localised flooding in some parts of Northern Ireland.

Such was the severity of the rainfall on Tuesday afternoon that water from a manhole in Londonderry gushed on to the road for several hours.

Pennyburn Pass in Londonderry was flooded on Tuesday evening.

There are reports of localised flooding in other parts of Northern Ireland.

The heavy rain comes after the Met Office issued a yellow status weather warning for much of Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

The weather warning was issued on Tuesday morning and is valid from 1pm through to 10pm on Tuesday evening.

