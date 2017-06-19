WATCH: Hollywood star Liam Neeson praises pupils at NI primary school

Hollywood actor Liam Neeson has sent a special message to the pupils of a primary school in Co Antrim to tell them how proud he is of them.

The proud Ballymena man, who has stared in movies including Taken, Love Actually and Star Wars, beamed with pride as he delivered a personal message everyone at Mallusk Integrated Primary School in a video message filmed in Chicago.

Liam Neeson

“I hear you have the most fantastic little school. I want to congratulate your teachers, the staff and especially you; the pupils,” he said

Since the video was uploaded to the school’s Facebook page this morning, it has gone viral with over 6,000 people hearing the Co Antrim man’s words of admiration.