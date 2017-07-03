WATCH: Lisburn woman’s Love Island parody song is a massive hit online

A Lisburn woman’s parody song poking fun at hit ITV2 show Love Island has become a massive hit online.

Jordan Humphries’ “silly wee Love Island parody song”, posted on her Facebook page on June 30, has proved extremely popular on social media and has already been watched more than 850,000 times.

The freelance make-up artist’s song is a hilarious look at life in the Love Island villa, and the contestants vying to “couple up” and scoop the show’s £50,000 first prize.

Singing to the tune of Taylor Swift’s hit Love Story, Jordan’s tongue-in-cheek lyrics include “It’s trash TV, but it’s a hell of a show. And yeah they’re all mugs and fakes and snakes, and when they come out they’ll be selling protein shakes. But at the end of the summer, we’ll be crying, begging ‘please don’t go’...”

It’s understood the producers of Love Island spin-off After Sun, which airs on Sunday nights, also love the song and are now planning to air it on the show.