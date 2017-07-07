Watch: New promo video for Belfast Orangefest

Belfast Orangefest has launched a promotional video encouraging all to come and enjoy the Twelfth celebrations in Northern Ireland’s capital city.

In addition to the pageantry, colour and music of the parade, city centre shops will be open for business from 12 noon on Wednesday July 12 and there will be on-street entertainment in the afternoon. Food demonstrations will also be held in the grounds of the City Hall.

Details of the parade and events can be found on the Belfast Orangefest website -www.belfastorangefest.co.uk - and by following Twitter @belforangefest

A bandsman playing music in the Belfast Orangefest promotional video

Members of the Orange Institution and bandsmen on the top of Cavehill overlooking Belfast