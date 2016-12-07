WATCH: Police investigating 'New IRA' terror video

Police have launched an investigation after a group claiming to be the New IRA posted a video on You Tube of men wearing balaclava's posing with 'rocket launchers'.

The You Tube post entitled "Dissident Republicans show of strength Belfast" was posted online yesterday.

The short video of masked republicans on the streets of Belfast claims the men are armed with assault rifles and RPG rocket launchers.

Police have said they are aware of the footage,

Superintendent Darrin Jones said: "Police are aware of a video having been posted on a social media site. Enquiries are ongoing."

The DUP’s Nigel Dodds praised the bravery and dignity of Joanne McGibbon during Northern Ireland Questions in the House of Commons.

“The so-called show of strength by dissident republicans in Ardoyne near to the scene of the brutal and disgraceful murder of Michael McGibbon has rightly caused anger and outrage across all sections of our community,” he said.

“Those responsible do not represent the people of North Belfast or Northern Ireland. Their cowardly acts carried out under the cloak of darkness stand in stark contrast to the bravery and dignity of Joanne McGibbon and her family.

“Her words and acts represent all that is good in Northern Ireland and despite the unimaginable pain and heartache she has faced, she continues to personify our peace process.

“The PSNI have a responsibility to remove these criminals from our streets and must make every effort to do so as soon as possible.

“Dissident republicans continue to unite our community in opposition to their evil acts and the people of Northern Ireland will continue to stand with Joanne and her family to face down these cowards.”