WATCH: Police release footage of Dean McIlwaine

Thousands of people have viewed CCTV footage of Dean McIlwaine (22) after police made the recording public last night.

The footage was released on social media, as police continue their investigation into Dean’s disappearance.

At the time of going to print, almost 170,000 people had watched the footage.

Detective Inspector Chris Millar said: “Dean was last seen in the Carnmoney Road area of Newtownabbey shortly before 1pm on Thursday of last week (July 13).

“Dean is described as being 5’8” in height; of medium build with blue eyes, dark hair and a beard. He also has sleeve tattoos on both arms.

“It has now been established that Dean was wearing a short sleeve maroon shirt, denim knee length shorts and dark coloured canvas shoes. He was wearing a gold watch on his right wrist.

Police are continuing to conduct searches in Newtownabbey.

“Police continue to conduct searches in the local area and we would appeal to Dean, or anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts, to make contact with police by calling 101, quoting reference number 121 of 14/7/17.”

Police officers called at homes on the Carnmoney Road and searched an area close to Carnmoney Cemetery last night as part of their continued enquiries into finding Dean. Searches are continuing this morning.