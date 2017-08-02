WATCH: Rescue helicopters land at major incident in Mournes

Rescue helicopters were tasked to a major incident after a group of Army Cadets got into trouble in the Mourne Mountains.

The Coastguard said over 70 young people are in difficulty and a spokesman told the News Letter some of the young people are suffering “serious hypothermia and lower leg injuries”.

A Coastguard helicopter at Annalong Marine Park, close to the Mourne Mountains. Photo: Annalong Harbour Watch

Three Coastguard helicopters, three Coastguard rescue teams, police and ambulances are involved.

An army spokesman said the cadets were all from England and are all now recovered from the mountains and being medically assessed.

Video footage, obtained by the News Letter, shows the Coastguard helicopters landing at Annalong Marine Park, close to the Co Down village's harbour.

