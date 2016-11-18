WATCH - Shocking footage of cars on fire in Antrim

Police believe a fire which almost spread to a house in Antrim in the early hours of Friday morning was started deliberately.

Three cars were badly damaged in the arson attack in Aghaboy Gardens.

Commenting on the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “It is believed that a car was deliberately set alight, two other cars nearby also caught fire and damage was caused to fences close by.”

Police are appealing to anyone with any information to contact Antrim Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 38 on 18/11/16. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service received an emergency call at 00:46am and the fire was extinguished in 1:28am

One fire appliance from Antrim Fire Station was tasked to the scene of the blaze.

There are no reports of any injuries.