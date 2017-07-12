Search

WATCH: The Twelfth 2017 in Belfast

The 12th of July Parade takes place from from Clifton Street threw the streets of Belfast on Wednesday, As thousands of people line the streets across Northern Ireland the 12th of July celebrations. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The Twelfth of July is taking place right across Northern Ireland.

Watch the Belfast parade here.