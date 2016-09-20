WATCH: Translink release footage of trespassers escaping injury in train tunnel

Translink have released footage revealing a potentially serious near miss incident at Downhill.

The footage shows how two pedestrians had wandered off Downhill beach and into the train tunnel - where they can be seen on the left of the tunnel.

Miraculously they escaped being hit by the train and only received some scratches.

The lifeguard on duty who spotted the trespassers can be seen dressed in hi-vis clothing, waving at the train driver - before he enters the tunnel - to alert them to the danger.

The shocking footage has been revealed as Translink revealed its top areas for trespass incidents.

In a statement they said that between the beginning of April and the end of August this year there were 304 recorded incidents of pedestrian trespass, with locations such as Whiteabbey, Finaghy, Dunmurry and Antrim featuring in the list of hotspot areas.

Other shocking incidents include three youths playing chicken on the tracks at Meetinghouse Lane, Dunmurry and young males using the tracks as a shortcut at Bleach Green.

Mark Atkinson, Head of Civil Engineering at Translink said, “There are obviously serious risks associated with trespassing on the rail network-life changing injuries or even death. Our trains travel at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour and if a driver has to apply the emergency brakes, it will take two thirds of a mile for the train to stop. In other words, not even the fastest athlete on the planet could outrun a train.

“During holiday periods, incidents of pedestrian trespass on the rail network unfortunately often increase. The network can look like a handy shortcut or a good place to play, but the risks are just not worth it.

“Aside from the very obvious risks to life and wellbeing associated with trespass, every time we receive reports of pedestrians on the rail network, we have to apply a ‘caution’ or speed restriction of 5 mph to trains operating in the area until we are assured that the area is clear. This results in delays to services and impacts our passengers.

“We work closely with PSNI neighbourhood policing teams around Northern Ireland throughout the year to identify and prosecute trespassers. We would appeal to parents, guardians and teachers to remind young people in their care to never use the tracks as a shortcut or a playground.”