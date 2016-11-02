Watch: Ulster student studying in the States asks colleagues to 'translate Norn Irish'

A local student who is now studying at an American university has published a video of what his university colleagues perceive as being the meaning of well known Northern Irish phrases.

Gareth Greenfield, from Dromore who is a former pupil of Friends' School in Lisburn, asks 'Homecoming Royalty' at the University of Central Missouri to take the test.

He asks those participating to translate: 'What's the craic'; 'Quit your 'faffin'; 'Ack yous-uns are eejits'; 'Let's head out for a wee dander'; and 'Do you think I came down the Lagan in a bubble?'.