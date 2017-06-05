Waterfront security measures for Steven Gerrard appearance in wake of terror attacks

Staff at Belfast's Waterfront Hall will carry out security searches of all bags ahead of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard's appearance tonight.

The former Anfield midfielder will be speaking live in the city for the first time, giving an insight into his life, career and his love for Liverpool.

But those lucky enough to have tickets for the event can expect tight security in the wake of the recent terror attacks in England.

A Facebook post issued by the Waterfront today reads: "In light of recent events in London and Manchester we draw your attention to the following security measures for tonight's Steven Gerrard event in Belfast Waterfront. All bags will be searched. We recommend you do not bring large bags. Any larger bags must be stored in our cloakroom. Only small handbags will be permitted in the auditorium."