Weather report: rain recorded on 21 out of 30 days in September

Armagh Observatory has published its weather report for the month of September.

Total precipitation was 92.0 mm (approximately 3.6 inches), approximately a third more than the average September rainfall, making this the wettest September for seven years.

The wettest day was September 20, with 21.0 mm (approximately 0.86 inches) of rainfall. There was measurable precipitation on 21 of the 30 days of the month.

A rainbow was noted on the morning of the September.

The month was rather cooler than average. The mean temperature was 13.06 degrees Celsius (55.5 F), 0.56 C warmer than the long-term average September temperature at Armagh but 0.19 C cooler than the most recent (1981-2010) 30-year September average.

The warmest day (highest maximum air temperature) was 19.8 C, which occurred on September 25.

The coolest day (lowest maximum air temperature) was 12.0 C on September 16.

September 2017 recorded 115.7 hours of strong sunshine, which is close to the September average at Armagh. The two sunniest days were the September 29 and 30.