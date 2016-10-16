Weather set to improve after weekend’s torrential rain

Weather conditions are set to improve during the week following the weekend’s torrential downpours.

A yellow warning of bands of heavy and possibly thundery showers had been issued on Sunday for Northern Ireland by the Met Office.

They had also warned motorists to be aware of the risk of localised surface water flooding and difficult driving conditions.

As expected the rain came down in torrents although no significant incidents of flooding were reported to the Executive’s Infrastructure Department.

A spokesperson said: “There have been no major incidents of flooding reported. Staff have responded to a small number of reports of localised flooding and will remain vigilant.”

The adverse weather conditions meant that a small number of sporting fixtures had to be called off but the vast majority of high-profile sporting events remained on despite the lashing rain.

After the weekend downpour things are due to improve slightly.

Monday is expected to be much drier than Saturday and Sunday with showers lighter and much less frequent, mainly appearing over northern areas such as Londonderry, Coleraine and Moyle with the south of the Province seeing the best sunshine.

By Tuesday, showers should be even more scattered with some sunny spells and wind easing.

Things will be quite settled on Wednesday with mostly dry and sunny weather and some light winds.