WEATHER: Tonight's torrential downpours may cause further flooding, warns Met Office

Heavy, thundery downpours may cause further localised flooding across parts of Northern Ireland this evening, the Met Office has warned.

The chief forecaster's assessment also warns of local torrential rain 'with 10 to 20 mm falling in an hour and as much as 40 mm in 3 to 4 hours'.

In an update provided tonight, the weather service said: "Flooding will mainly affect roads but perhaps also some properties and businesses.

"The warning has been extended west across remaining counties, and with an increase to the likely level of impacts. The rain will ease towards midnight, with County Antrim last to see the rain clear."